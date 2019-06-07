wrestling / Columns
The 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast: Defending WWE Going To Saudi Arabia
June 7, 2019 | Posted by
411’s Justin Watry is joined by Steve Madsen of The Resonant Complex to review the awesome NXT Takeover XXV event, preview Super Showdown 2019, and DEFEND WWE running shows in Saudi Arabia.
*Opening and closing by The Resonant Complex*
NXT Takeover 25 Review (0:00-16:50)
Super Showdown 2019 Preview (16:51-41:10)
Defending WWE In Saudi Arabia (41:11-53:57)
You can subscribe and listen to the 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:
* Apple Podcasts
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play
