The 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast: Dissecting the Crazy Jon Moxley Interview & AEW Double or Nothing
May 31, 2019 | Posted by
411’s Justin Watry and Steve Madsen of The Resonant Complex review All Elite’s Double Or Nothing pay-pre-view, predict NXT Takeover 25, and break down the Jon Moxley Talk Is Jericho podcast.
Intro/AEW Double Or Nothing (0:00-59:45)
Jon Moxley On Talk Is Jericho (59:46-73:00)
NXT Takeover 25 (73:01-89:29)
You can subscribe and listen to the 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast via
the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:
* iTunes
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play
