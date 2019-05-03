wrestling / Columns
The 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast: Lio Rush’s Backstage Drama, Ambrose Becomes Jon Moxley, More
411’s Justin Watry is joined by Steve Madsen of The Resonant Complex to break down the latest Lio Rush drama behind the scenes in WWE, who Bill Goldberg may wrestle against in Saudi Arabia next month in his comeback match, Dean Ambrose returning as Jon Moxley, Becky Lynch possibly being overrated, and much more.
The Resonant Complex Intro (0:00-1:45)
WWE/Saudi Arabia Matches (1:46-6:30)
Dean Ambrose/Jon Moxley (6:31-11:20)
Daniel Bryan’s WWE Future (11:21-13:44)
Tag Team Wrestling (13:45-23:44)
Lars/Braun Strowman Comparisons (23:45-25:45)
Becky Lynch Being Overrated (25:46-33:35)
Money In The Bank Preview (33:36-47:11)
Lio Rush Drama (47:12-1:06:15)
The Resonant Complex Outro (1:06:16-1:08:58)
You can subscribe and listen to the 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast via
the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:
* iTunes
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play
Follow Justin Watry on Twitter: @JustinWatry
Follow Steve Madsen on Twitter: @TriP03
More Trending Stories
- Booker T On The Sasha Banks Situation: ‘It Is Never Going To Be All About You’
- WWE Reportedly Signed Goldberg For Saudi Arabia Show To Keep Him From AEW
- Jon Moxley Expected To Return To Independents In June, Wants Complete Creative Freedom
- Vince Russo Says Vince McMahon Had No Control Over the Kliq, Talks Heat Against the Group