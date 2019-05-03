The 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast: Lio Rush’s Backstage Drama, Ambrose Becomes Jon Moxley, More

411’s Justin Watry is joined by Steve Madsen of The Resonant Complex to break down the latest Lio Rush drama behind the scenes in WWE, who Bill Goldberg may wrestle against in Saudi Arabia next month in his comeback match, Dean Ambrose returning as Jon Moxley, Becky Lynch possibly being overrated, and much more.

The Resonant Complex Intro (0:00-1:45)

WWE/Saudi Arabia Matches (1:46-6:30)

Dean Ambrose/Jon Moxley (6:31-11:20)

Daniel Bryan’s WWE Future (11:21-13:44)

Tag Team Wrestling (13:45-23:44)

Lars/Braun Strowman Comparisons (23:45-25:45)

Becky Lynch Being Overrated (25:46-33:35)

Money In The Bank Preview (33:36-47:11)

Lio Rush Drama (47:12-1:06:15)

The Resonant Complex Outro (1:06:16-1:08:58)

