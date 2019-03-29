The 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast: Who’s On the Mount Rushmore Of Wrestling?

411’s Justin Watry is joined by Mr. Matty Moses and Noah Watry to discuss their Mount Rushmore of Wrestling selections. Who make the top four of all-time? Plus, spoiler talk on “Us” in theaters now and much more!

*Opening by The Resonant Complex*

*Closing by Moses & The Hermit (Act I)*

Introduction (0:00-2:00)

Mount Rushmore Of Wrestling Discussion (2:01-82:22)

Spoilers For “Us” In Theaters Now (82:23-100:35)

Nova Scotia Outro (100:36-107:43)

