wrestling / Columns

The 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast: Who’s On the Mount Rushmore Of Wrestling?

March 29, 2019 | Posted by Justin Watry
Steve Austin WWF

411’s Justin Watry is joined by Mr. Matty Moses and Noah Watry to discuss their Mount Rushmore of Wrestling selections. Who make the top four of all-time? Plus, spoiler talk on “Us” in theaters now and much more!

*Opening by The Resonant Complex*

*Closing by Moses & The Hermit (Act I)*

Introduction (0:00-2:00)
Mount Rushmore Of Wrestling Discussion (2:01-82:22)
Spoilers For “Us” In Theaters Now (82:23-100:35)
Nova Scotia Outro (100:36-107:43)

You can subscribe and listen to the 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:
* iTunes
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin, The 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast, Justin Watry

More Stories

loading