The 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast: Stomping Grounds 2019 Preview, What We Like About WWE Today

411’s Justin Watry, Holli and Steve Madsen of The Resonant Complex discuss Sunday’s WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view as well as reasons to actually LIKE wrestling today. All that and much more!

Intro/Things We Like About WWE Today (0:00-66:35)

WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 Preview/Outro (66:36-83:20)

You can subscribe and listen to the 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast via

the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:

* iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

Justin Watry on Twitter: @JustinWatry

theresonantcomplex.com

Thanks for listening.