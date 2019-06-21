wrestling / Columns

The 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast: Stomping Grounds 2019 Preview, What We Like About WWE Today

June 20, 2019 | Posted by Justin Watry
WWE Stomping Grounds

411’s Justin Watry, Holli and Steve Madsen of The Resonant Complex discuss Sunday’s WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view as well as reasons to actually LIKE wrestling today. All that and much more!

Intro/Things We Like About WWE Today (0:00-66:35)
WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 Preview/Outro (66:36-83:20)

You can subscribe and listen to the 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast via
the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:
* iTunes
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play

Justin Watry on Twitter: @JustinWatry

theresonantcomplex.com

Thanks for listening.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

411 Podcast, The 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast, WWE, WWE Stomping Grounds, Justin Watry

More Stories

loading