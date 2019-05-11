Top 10 Wrestling Characters We (Should Have) Forgot [PODCAST]

411’s Justin Watry is joined by Steve Madsen of The Resonant Complex and Holli to discuss the Wild Card Rule, current WWE story lines, and the Top 10 Wrestling Characters We (Should Have) Forgot.

Music by The Resonant Complex, debut album North Ave.

Intro/Wild Card Rule (0:00-3:18)

Top 10 Wrestling Characters To Forget (3:19-67:19)

Current WWE Storylines/Outro (1:07:19-1:16:08)

