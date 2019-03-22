wrestling / Columns

The 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast: Top 5 Championship Matches Of All-Time

March 22, 2019 | Posted by Justin Watry
Brock Lesnar Kurt Angle WrestleMania 19

411’s Justin Watry is joined by Mr. Matty Moses and Noah Watry to count down their five greatest championship matches in wrestling history!

*Opening by Steve Madsen of The Resonant Complex*

*Closing by Moses & The Hermit from Act I*

Introduction (0:00-5:00)
Top 5 Greatest Titles Matches Ever Countdown (5:01-82:39)
Moses & The Hermit Act I “Vibin” Close (82:40-92:39)

You can subscribe and listen to the 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast via
the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:
* iTunes
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play

More Trending Stories

article topics :

The 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast, Justin Watry

More Stories

loading