The 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast: Top 5 Stars & Clowns Of The Week In WWE

June 14, 2019 | Posted by Justin Watry
The Revival Raw 6-10-19

411’s Justin Watry and Steve Madsen of The Resonant Complex review the controversial WWE Super Showdown event in Saudi Arabia, as well as count down this week’s top five stars of wrestling and the top five clowns. All this and much more!

WWE Super Showdown Review (0:00-36:27)
Top 5 Stars Of The Week (36:28-51:30)
Top 5 Clowns Of The Week (51:31-1:06:04)

You can subscribe and listen to the 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:

* iTunes
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play

theresonantcomplex.com

Follow Justin Watry on Twitter: @JustinWatry

411 Podcast, Bray Wyatt, R-Truth, The 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast, WWE Super ShowDown, Justin Watry

