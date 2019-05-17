wrestling / Columns
The 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast: Top 10 MITB Cash Ins Of All-Time
411’s Justin Watry is joined by Steve Madsen of The Resonant Complex and Holli to discuss All Elite Wrestling airing on TNT, Lio Rush removing all WWE references on social media, the latest on Sasha Banks, Ric Flair having a health scare, this Sunday’s WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view, as well as rank the greatest MITB cash ins ever!
Intro/AEW On TNT (0:00-21:10)
WWE News & Notes (21:11-36:25)
Top 10 MITB Cash Ins Ever (36:26-93:05)
Money In The Bank 2019 Preview (93:06-120:32)
* iTunes
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play
Opening and closing music by The Resonant Complex
