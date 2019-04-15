The 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast: WrestleMania 35 Weekend Review

411’s Justin Watry and Steve Madsen of The Resonant Complex review NXT Takeover New York, WWE WrestleMania 35 and discuss the upcoming Superstar Shakeup! All this and much more on The 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast!

*Music by Steve Madsen of The Resonant Complex, debut album North Ave on all streaming websites*

Introduction & NXT Takeover New York (0:00-14:00)

WWE WrestleMania 35 (14:01-73:15)

Superstar Shakeup Preview (73:16-86:40)

You can subscribe and listen to the 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast via

the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:

* iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play