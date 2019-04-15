wrestling / Columns
The 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast: WrestleMania 35 Weekend Review
April 15, 2019 | Posted by
411’s Justin Watry and Steve Madsen of The Resonant Complex review NXT Takeover New York, WWE WrestleMania 35 and discuss the upcoming Superstar Shakeup! All this and much more on The 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast!
*Music by Steve Madsen of The Resonant Complex, debut album North Ave on all streaming websites*
Introduction & NXT Takeover New York (0:00-14:00)
WWE WrestleMania 35 (14:01-73:15)
Superstar Shakeup Preview (73:16-86:40)
