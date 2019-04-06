wrestling / News
The 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast: WWE WrestleMania 35 Preview
April 6, 2019 | Posted by
411’s Justin Watry is joined by Holli to discuss WWE WrestleMania 35, EC3 doing nothing as of late, All Elite Wrestling and their role in the business. Plus, what hooked us as wrestling fans?
Introduction/Wrestling Memory (0:00-3:00)
EC3 & AEW Twitter Questions(3:01-7:15)
WWE WrestleMania 35 Predictions (7:16-38:31)
You can subscribe and listen to the 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:
* iTunes
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play
