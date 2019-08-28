wrestling / Columns

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: AEW All Out, NXT UK Takeover Cardiff, & NJPW Royal Quest Previews

August 28, 2019 | Posted by Larry Csonka
AEW All Out Chris Jericho Adam Page OWE

photo The411onWrestling-KHC15_1A_zps84kblpqb.jpg

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 46. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka and the guys will breakdown and preview the huge weekend of events, including NJPW Royal Quest, NXT UK Takeover Cardiff, & AEW All Out. The show is approximately 117-minutes long.

* Intro
* NJPW Royal Quest Preview: 3:45
* NXT UK Takeover Cardiff Preview/Cesaro Possibly to NXT UK: 24:45
* AEW All Out Preview: 44:00
* Big Show Related Announcement: 1:48:30

You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:

* iTunes
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW All Out, NJPW Royal Quest, NXT, NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff, The 411 on Wrestling Podcast, WWE, Larry Csonka

More Stories

loading