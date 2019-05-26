wrestling / Columns

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: AEW Double or Nothing Review, NJPW BOSJ (Nights 5-9) Reviews

May 26, 2019 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Young Bucks AEW Double or Nothing

photo The411onWrestling-KHC15_1A_zps84kblpqb.jpg

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 23. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka; the guys will break down the AEW Double or Nothing PPV as well as nights 5 through 9 of the NJPW BOSJ tournament. The show is approximately 123-minutes long.

* Intro
* AEW Double or Nothing Review: 2:00
* NJPW BOSJ Day 5 Review: 58:30
* NJPW BOSJ Day 6 Review: 105:10
* NJPW BOSJ Day 7 Review: 114:00
* NJPW BOSJ Day 8 Review: 124:10
* NJPW BOSJ Day 9 Review: 143:15

You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:

* iTunes
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play

AEW, AEW Double or Nothing, NJPW, NJPW BOSJ 26, The 411 on Wrestling Podcast, Larry Csonka

