The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: AEW Double or Nothing Review, NJPW BOSJ (Nights 5-9) Reviews

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 23. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka; the guys will break down the AEW Double or Nothing PPV as well as nights 5 through 9 of the NJPW BOSJ tournament. The show is approximately 123-minutes long.

* Intro

* AEW Double or Nothing Review: 2:00

* NJPW BOSJ Day 5 Review: 58:30

* NJPW BOSJ Day 6 Review: 105:10

* NJPW BOSJ Day 7 Review: 114:00

* NJPW BOSJ Day 8 Review: 124:10

* NJPW BOSJ Day 9 Review: 143:15

