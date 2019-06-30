wrestling / Columns

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: AEW Fyter Fest Out Shines ROH Best in The World

June 30, 2019 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Jon Moxley AEW

photo The411onWrestling-KHC15_1A_zps84kblpqb.jpg

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 32. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka; the guys will discuss and review the ROH Best in the World 2019 and AEW Fyter Fest 2019 events. Plus, a Daryl Takahashi cameo! The show is approximately 93-minutes long.

* Intro
* ROH Best in the World 2019 Review: 2:30
* AEW Fyter Fest 2019 Review: 42:12

You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:

* iTunes
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Fyter Fest, ROH, ROH Best in the World, The 411 on Wrestling Podcast, Larry Csonka

More Stories

loading