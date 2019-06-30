wrestling / Columns
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: AEW Fyter Fest Out Shines ROH Best in The World
June 30, 2019 | Posted by
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 32. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka; the guys will discuss and review the ROH Best in the World 2019 and AEW Fyter Fest 2019 events. Plus, a Daryl Takahashi cameo! The show is approximately 93-minutes long.
* Intro
* ROH Best in the World 2019 Review: 2:30
* AEW Fyter Fest 2019 Review: 42:12
You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:
* iTunes
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Why WWE Is Bringing in Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman, Concern Over AEW and Declining Numbers, Vince McMahon Knows Something Is Wrong
- Backstage Update on False E-Mail Alerts Advertising Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff for WWE TV, Vince McMahon Was Not Aware of Them
- Jim Ross Discusses Telling Vince McMahon That He’s Going to AEW and How Vince Reacted
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Who Came Up With The Ultimate Warrior Name, Says Vince McMahon Originally Didn’t Even Want To Use The Name