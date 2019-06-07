wrestling / Columns
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Breaking Down Jon Moxley’s IWGP US Title Win & NJPW Possibly Working With AEW
June 6, 2019 | Posted by
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 26. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka; the guys will discuss Jon Moxley’s IWGP US Title win and the whole NJPW BOSJ event. From there, a preview of Sunday’s NJPW Dominion event and dive into an exploration of AEW & NJPW working together. The show is approximately 112-minutes long.
* Intro
* NJPW BOSJ Finals Review: 3:45
* NJPW Dominion Preview: 45:50
* Exploring an AEW & NJPW Working Relationship: 1:18:50
You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:
* iTunes
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play
