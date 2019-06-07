The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Breaking Down Jon Moxley’s IWGP US Title Win & NJPW Possibly Working With AEW

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 26. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka; the guys will discuss Jon Moxley’s IWGP US Title win and the whole NJPW BOSJ event. From there, a preview of Sunday’s NJPW Dominion event and dive into an exploration of AEW & NJPW working together. The show is approximately 112-minutes long.

* Intro

* NJPW BOSJ Finals Review: 3:45

* NJPW Dominion Preview: 45:50

* Exploring an AEW & NJPW Working Relationship: 1:18:50

You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:

* iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play