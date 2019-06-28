The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Breaking Down Paul Heyman & Eric Bischoff ‘Running’ WWE TV

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 31. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka; the guys will discuss their reactions to the news that Heyman & Bischoff will be ‘running’ WWE TV, talk about who they have more faith in, discuss the perceived lack of faith in Trip;e H and his team that they didn’t get to run one of the shows, and whether the move actually matters if Vince still has the final say in things. The show is approximately 68-minutes long.

* Intro

* Reactions to the headline “Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff Named WWE Executive Directors, Will Run WWE TV”: 1:00

* Who do you have more faith in, Heyman or Bischoff?: 23:30

* Does it show a lack of faith in Triple H and his team that they didn’t get to run one of the shows?: 38:40

* Does it matter if they still have to report and get approval from Vince McMahon?: 47:40

* WWE Rumored to Have Several NXT Call-Ups When Smackdown Moves to FOX: 51:20

