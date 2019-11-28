wrestling / Columns
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Breaking Down Week 9 (11.27.19) of the AEW vs. NXT Wednesday Night War
November 28, 2019
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 70. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Jeremy Lambert break down & review week 9 of the AEW vs. NXT Wednesday night war. The show is approximately 92-minutes long.
* Intro
* AEW Dynamite (11.27.19) Review: 2:25
* NXT TV (11.27.19) Review: 43:05
* The Head to Head Comparison: 1:15:55
