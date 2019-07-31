The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Breaking Down Whether or Not Kevin Owens Is The Next Stone Cold

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 40. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka and the guys will discuss whether or not Kevin Owens is the next Stone Cold, look into if Impact Wrestling should go all the way with Tessa Blanchard as world champion, Tenille Dashwood signing with Impact, catch up on NJPW G1 29 reviews and much more. The show is approximately 78-minutes long.

* Intro

* Breaking Down Whether or Not Kevin Owens Is The Next Stone Cold: 1:40

* WWE Smackville Review: 9:20

* Should Impact Wrestling Go All The Way With Tessa Blanchard as World Champion?: 18:15

* Tenille Dashwood Signs With Impact Wrestling: 24:35

* Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara Announced For AEW’s TNT Debut: 29:00

* WWE Studios & Netflix Teaming For a Big Show Sitcom: 38:10

* NJPW G1 29 Night Nine Review: 42:40

* NJPW G1 29 Night Ten Review: 48:51

* NJPW G1 29 Night Eleven Review: 1:01:30

You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:

* iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play