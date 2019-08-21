The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Breaking Down WWE vs. AEW & The Future of WWE Network Content

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 45. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka and the guys will discuss WWE vs. AEW officially going to war on Wednesdays, the future of WWE Network content, early WWE King of the Ring thoughts, and preview some of the upcoming ROH weekend. The show is approximately 118-minutes long.

* Intro

* Breaking Down WWE vs. AEW & The Future of WWE Network Content: 3:00

* Early WWE King of the Ring 2019 Thoughts: 1:23:50

* ROH Weekend Preview/Discussion of Marty Scurll’s Future: 1:34:10

