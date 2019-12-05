wrestling / Columns

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Discussion of John Morrison’s WWE Return & Breaking Down Week 10 of AEW vs. NXT TV

December 5, 2019 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Johnny Impact John Morrison Impact Wrestling WWE

photo The411onWrestling-KHC15_1A_zps84kblpqb.jpg

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 72. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Jeremy Lambert discuss John Morrison returning to WWE & his likely role, and then break down week 10 of the NXT vs. AEW Wednesday night war. The show is approximately 89-minutes long.

* Intro
* John Morrison’s WWE Return: 5:30
* AEW Dynamite (12.04.19) Review: 15:25
* NXT (12.04.19) Review: 52:35
* The Head to Head Comparison: 1:10:00

* iTunes
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, John Morrison, NXT, The 411 on Wrestling Podcast, WWE, Larry Csonka

More Stories

loading