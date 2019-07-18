The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Examining Brock Lesnar as Universal Champion & The MITB Crutch

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 37. On the show, the good brother, Steve Cook, joins 411’s Larry Csonka and the guys will examine the decision to put the Universal championship back on Brock Lesnar, thoughts on EVOLVE 131, Alexa Bliss’ childish reaction to her Raw match, early Summerslam thoughts and more. The show is approximately 84-minutes long.

* Intro

* Examining Brock Lesnar as Universal Champion & The MITB Crutch: 7:10

* Looking at Alexa Bliss Crying Over Negative Fan Reaction: 17:50

* Is WWE playing a dangerous game by continually announcing things and not delivering?: 27:45

* AEW Using WCW Personalities: 32:15

* Early Summerslam Card Thoughts: 38:50

* EVOLVE 131 Thoughts: 54:50

You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:

* iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play