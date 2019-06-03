The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Examining Jon Moxley Becoming Wrestling’s Biggest Star in 2019

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 25. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka; the guys will discuss whether or not Jon Moxley is the biggest star in wrestling, break down NXT Takeover 25 and then preview the show that will allegedly be equal to or greater than WrestleMania, WWE Super Showdown 2019. The show is approximately 123-minutes long.

* Intro

* Is Jon Moxley The Biggest Star in Wrestling Right Now?: 2:20

* AEW Double or Nothing Does 98,000 Buys: 22:10

* The Most Frustrating Aspect of an NXT Takeover Special: 28:30

* WWE Counter Programming All Out & NJPW in London: 50:30

* NXT Takeover 25 Review: 55:35

* WWE Super Showdown 2019 Preview: 129:15

You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:

* iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play