The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Examining The Legacy of Lucha Underground & Where The Ultima Lucha Cuatro Stars Are Now

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 49. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka and the guys will look back at Lucha Underground’s Ultima Lucha Cuatro, the promotion’s legacy, and where the performers of the dead promotion are now. Plus, review the good & bad of the ROH Global Wars Espectacular tour. The show is approximately 115-minutes long.

* Intro

* Where Are The Lucha Underground Ultima Lucha Cuatro Stars Now?/Looking at the Legacy of The Promotion: 4:40

* ROH Global Wars Espectacular Dearborn Preview: 1.05.30

* ROH Global Wars Espectacular Chicago Review: 1.14.05

* ROH Global Wars Espectacular Milwaukee Review: 1.31.35

