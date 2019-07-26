The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Examining Vince McMahon’s Reaction to AEW as Competition

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 39. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka and the guys will discuss Vince McMahon’s reaction to AEW as competition, the Impact TV situation, catch upon NJPW G1 29 reviews and much more. The show is approximately 100-minutes long.

* Intro

* Vince McMahon’s Reaction to AEW as Competition: 2:30

* Looking at The Impact Wrestling TV Situation: 13:45

* Jimmy Uso Arrested For DUI: 24:45

* AEW to Wednesdays, Will WWE Counter Program With an Expanded NXT on FS1?: 30:00

* ROH & The NWA End Their Working Relationship: 43:25

* NJPW G1 29 Night Five Review: 53:20

* NJPW G1 29 Night Six Review: 1:01:00

* NJPW G1 29 Night Seven Review: 1:07:25

* NJPW G1 29 Night Eight Review: 1:18:10

You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:

* iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play