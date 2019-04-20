The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: If WWE Talents Want Out, Let Them Go

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 13. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka is joined by the returning Steven Jefferson Douglas Cook. On the show, the guys will discuss Bully Ray gaining power in ROH, the fickle fan reaction to the controversial AEW TV reports, WWE talent wanting out of the company, remembering Rick Rude and much more. The show is approximately 85 minutes long.

* Intro

* Bully Ray Gaining Power in ROH: 2:00

* AEW TV Controversy & Fickle Fan Reaction: 15:00

* Dolph Ziggler Last Wrestled at The Royal Rumble, Do You Miss Him?: 27:20

* Dark Side of The Ring: 34:50

* Remembering Rick Rude: 50:20

* If WWE Talents Want Out, Let Them Go: 63:00

You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the

above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:

* iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play