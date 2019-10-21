wrestling / Columns
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Impact Bound for Glory 2019 Review, ROH UK Previews
October 21, 2019 | Posted by
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 61. On the show, the good brother, 411’s Larry Csonka breaks down a good Impact Bound for Glory 2019 PPV and then previews the upcoming ROH UK tour. The show is approximately 40-minutes long.
* Intro
* Impact Bound for Glory Review: 1:50
* ROH Honor United London Preview: 16:40
* ROH Honor United Newport Preview: 25:45
* ROH Honor United Bolton Preview: 30:55
You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:
* iTunes
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play
