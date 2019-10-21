The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Impact Bound for Glory 2019 Review, ROH UK Previews

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 61. On the show, the good brother, 411’s Larry Csonka breaks down a good Impact Bound for Glory 2019 PPV and then previews the upcoming ROH UK tour. The show is approximately 40-minutes long.

* Intro

* Impact Bound for Glory Review: 1:50

* ROH Honor United London Preview: 16:40

* ROH Honor United Newport Preview: 25:45

* ROH Honor United Bolton Preview: 30:55

You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:

* iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play