wrestling / Columns

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Impact Bound for Glory 2019 Review, ROH UK Previews

October 21, 2019 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Impact Wrestling Brian Cage vs. Sami Callihan Bound for Glory

photo The411onWrestling-KHC15_1A_zps84kblpqb.jpg

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 61. On the show, the good brother, 411’s Larry Csonka breaks down a good Impact Bound for Glory 2019 PPV and then previews the upcoming ROH UK tour. The show is approximately 40-minutes long.

* Intro
* Impact Bound for Glory Review: 1:50
* ROH Honor United London Preview: 16:40
* ROH Honor United Newport Preview: 25:45
* ROH Honor United Bolton Preview: 30:55

You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:

* iTunes
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Bound for Glory 2019, ROH, The 411 on Wrestling Podcast, Larry Csonka

More Stories

loading