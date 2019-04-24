The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Impact Rebellion & Other Weekend Previews

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 14. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka is joined by Jeremy Lambert Jr III. Today, the guys will preview the 2019 NWA Crockett Cup, Impact Rebellion PPV, & the NJPW Hi No Kuni events. The show is approximately 84-minutes long.

* Intro

* NWA Crockett Cup 2019 Preview: 3:20

* Impact Rebellion PPV Preview: 36:00

* NJPW Hi No Kuni Preview: 59:35

