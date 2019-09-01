The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Jericho Wins the AEW Championship While Bate & WALTER Deliver a Classic in Cardiff – Full AEW & NXT UK Reviews

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 47. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka and the guys will breakdown & review NXT UK Takeover Cardiff 2019 & AEW All Out 2019. The show is approximately 106-minutes long.

* Intro

* NXT UK Takeover Cardiff Review (speculation on the future of British Strong Style): 3:15

* AEW All Out Review: 34:30

