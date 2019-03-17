The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Kurt Angle & Kofi Kingston Mania Angles, WWE Hall of Fame, More

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 4. On today’s show, 411’s Larry Csonka is joined by long time podcasting partner Steven Cook Jr III. On the show, the guys discuss Kurt Angle & Kofi Kingston’s road to WrestleMania, NXT talents getting to work in EVOLVE & other places, Harlem Heat going into the WWE Hall of Fame, and close out discussing the excitement for WrestleMania weekend. The show is approximately 60 minutes long.

Intro

Kurt Angle – 3:30

Kofi Kingston – 8:22

NXT Talents Working Evolve & Other Places – 16:40

Harlem Heat & The WWE Hall of Fame – 29:45

WrestleMania Weekend Excitement – 38:10

You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the

above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:

* iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher