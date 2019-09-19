The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Breaking Down The NXT Two Hour Debut, Lesnar Returns For a Possible Brocktober Title Run

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 52. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka as the guys will discuss Brock Lesnar returning to pull the plug on Kofi Kingston’s WWE Title run, review NXT’s two-hour debut, and then dive into coverage of the NJPW Destruction tour. The show is approximately 108-minutes long.

* Intro

* Lesnar Returns For a Brocktober Title Run: 4:20

* Breaking Down The NXT Two Hour Debut Show (9.18.19): 13:10

* Examining The Shane Taylor/ROH Worked Shoot Angle: 49:20

* NJPW Destruction in Beppu Review: 1:01:10

* NJPW Destruction in Kagoshima Review: 1:10:20

* NJPW Destruction in Kobe Preview: 1:29:15

You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:

* iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play