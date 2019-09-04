wrestling / Columns
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Looking at The Most Underutilized WWE Talents, Detailed NJPW Royal Quest 2019 Review
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 48. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka and the guys will breakdown & review NJPW Royal Quest 2019 Review, talk WWE’ s most underutilized talents, look at a list of possible suspects in the Chris Jericho belt theft case, and preview the ROH Global Wars Espectacular tour. The show is approximately 122-minutes long.
* Intro
* Most Underutilized WWE Talents: 3:45
* NJPW Fite TV Problems: 32:15
* NJPW Royal Quest 2019 Review: 38:45
* Chris Jericho Loses AEW Championship Belt (plus a list of the possible culprits): 1:05:45
* Bayley Turns Heel On Raw: 1:15:45
* ROH Global Wars Espectacular Dearborn Preview: 1:20:45
* ROH Global Wars Espectacular Chicago Preview: 1:33:05
* ROH Global Wars Espectacular Milwaukee Preview: 1:48:45
You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:
* iTunes
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play
