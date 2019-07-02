The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: NJPW G1 29 in Dallas & Slammiversary Previews

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 33. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka; the guys will breakdown and preview the NJPW G1 29 Night One in Dallas & Impact Slammiversary 2019 events. The show is approximately 77-minutes long.

* Intro

* NJPW G1 29 Night One in Dallas Preview: 2:15

* Impact Slammiversary 2019 Preview: 30:10

You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:

* iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play