The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: NJPW G1 29 in Dallas & Slammiversary Previews

July 2, 2019 | Posted by Larry Csonka
NJPW G1 Climax 29

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 33. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka; the guys will breakdown and preview the NJPW G1 29 Night One in Dallas & Impact Slammiversary 2019 events. The show is approximately 77-minutes long.

* Intro
* NJPW G1 29 Night One in Dallas Preview: 2:15
* Impact Slammiversary 2019 Preview: 30:10

