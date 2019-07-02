wrestling / Columns
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: NJPW G1 29 in Dallas & Slammiversary Previews
July 2, 2019 | Posted by
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 33. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka; the guys will breakdown and preview the NJPW G1 29 Night One in Dallas & Impact Slammiversary 2019 events. The show is approximately 77-minutes long.
* Intro
* NJPW G1 29 Night One in Dallas Preview: 2:15
* Impact Slammiversary 2019 Preview: 30:10
