The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Breaking Down the Jon Moxley Talk is Jericho Interview

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 24. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka; the guys will preview NXT Takeover 25, discuss Jon Moxley’s appearance on Talk is Jericho & the problems within WWE, Moxley’s upcoming debut with NJPW, and then play catch up with NJPW BOSJ reviews. The show is approximately 115-minutes long.

* Intro

* NXT Takeover 25 Preview: 5:15

* Jon Moxley on Talk is Jericho: 37:45

* Jon Moxley Heading to NJPW: 115:55

* NJPW BOSJ Day 10 Review: 129:05

* NJPW BOSJ Day 11 Review: 146:20

