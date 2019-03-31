wrestling / Columns
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Smackdown to Three Hours?, WrestleMania 35 Preview
March 31, 2019 | Posted by
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 8. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka is joined by Steven Jefferson Douglas Cook. The guys will discuss the possibility of Smackdown going to three hours, thoughts on Scarlett’s Debut & Allie’s Death on Impact, and then break down WrestleMania 35. The show is approximately 85 minutes long
* Intro
* Smackdown to Three Hours?: 5:35
* Impact Thoughts on Scarlett’s Debut & Allie’s Death: 17:15
* WrestleMania 35 Preview: 26:40
You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the
above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:
* iTunes
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play
