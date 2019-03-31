The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Smackdown to Three Hours?, WrestleMania 35 Preview

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 8. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka is joined by Steven Jefferson Douglas Cook. The guys will discuss the possibility of Smackdown going to three hours, thoughts on Scarlett’s Debut & Allie’s Death on Impact, and then break down WrestleMania 35. The show is approximately 85 minutes long

* Intro

* Smackdown to Three Hours?: 5:35

* Impact Thoughts on Scarlett’s Debut & Allie’s Death: 17:15

* WrestleMania 35 Preview: 26:40

