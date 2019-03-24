The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Styles Staying With WWE, JR Possibly to AEW, Angle vs. Corbin, & More

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 6. On today’s show, 411’s Larry Csonka is joined by Steve Cook Jr III. On the show, the guys discuss AJ Styles re-signing with WWE, Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin, the Good Brothers possibly leaving WWE, Jim Ross possibly going to AEW, Impact & OVW working together again and Rob Gronkowkski possibly heading to WWE. The show is approximately 70 minutes long.

* Intro

* AJ Styles Re-Signs With WWE: 2:30

* Kurt Angle is facing Baron Corbin at WrestleMania & people shit all over it: 13:30

* Kurt Angle faces AJ Styles on Smackdown this week: 22:00

* Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson done with WWE?: 31:15

* Jim Ross to All Elite Wrestling?: 38:00

* WWE has announced that they will move its global headquarters to a new location in Stamford, Connecticut: 46:00

* Impact & OVW: 47:45

* Wrestling Tournaments: 50:50

* Rob Gronkowkski Retired: 59:20

You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the

above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:

* iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher