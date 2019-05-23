The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: That Time Russo & Bischoff Disastrously Rebooted WCW Monday Nitro (4.10.2000)

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 22. On the show, the good brother Steve Cook joins Larry Csonka as the guys discuss the rise of WCW Monday Nitro, the decline, the Russo effect, and then look back on and review the show that was supposed to save the company, the Russo/Bischoff WCW Monday Nitro reboot from April 10th, 2000, discuss the Bret Hart vs. Tom Magee documentary & match, and then finally close out our discussion on the Dark Side of The Ring series. The show is approximately 84–minutes long.

* Intro

* The Rise of WCW Nitro: 3.00

* The Russo Effect: 6.50

* Reviewing The Russo/Bischoff WCW Monday Nitro Reboot 4.10.2000: 9:20

* Bret Hart vs. Tom Magee Documentary Thoughts: 51:55

* Dark Side of The Ring on Gino Hernandez & Moolah: 64:55

