The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: The NJPW G1 & Impact Slammiversary Shine Bright in Dallas
July 8, 2019 | Posted by
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 34. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka; the guys will breakdown and review the NJPW G1 29 Night One in Dallas & Impact Slammiversary 2019 events, plus talk about MLW heading to PPV. The show is approximately 111-minutes long.
* Intro
* NJPW G1 29 Night One in Dallas Review: 10:50
* Impact Slammiversary 2019 Review: 48:15
* MLW is Heading to PPV: 1:29:39
