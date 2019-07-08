The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: The NJPW G1 & Impact Slammiversary Shine Bright in Dallas

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 34. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka; the guys will breakdown and review the NJPW G1 29 Night One in Dallas & Impact Slammiversary 2019 events, plus talk about MLW heading to PPV. The show is approximately 111-minutes long.

* Intro

* NJPW G1 29 Night One in Dallas Review: 10:50

* Impact Slammiversary 2019 Review: 48:15

* MLW is Heading to PPV: 1:29:39

You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:

* iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play