The 411 On Wrestling Podcast: WWE Clash of Champions 2020 Review

In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell reviews WWE Clash of Champions, with thoughts on the excellent triple threat ladder match for the Intercontinental title, Drew McIntyre retaining the WWE title against Randy Orton, the incredible storytelling in the Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso match, Reigns’ work as a heel, and much more.

*Intro

*2:38 Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn – Triple Threat Ladder Match for Intercontinental Title

*6:32 Asuka vs. Zelina Vega – RAW Women’s Title

*8:30 Bobby Lashley vs. Apollo Crews – United States Title

*11:07: Street Profits vs. Andrade and Angel Garza – RAW Tag Team Titles

*13:49 Bayley vs. Asuka – Smackdown Women’s Title

*16:54 Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton – Ambulance Match for WWE Title

*22:45 Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso – Universal Title

Donate to the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s family.

