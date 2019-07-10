wrestling / Columns
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: WWE Extreme Rules & AEW Fight For The Fallen Previews
July 10, 2019 | Posted by
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 35. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka; the guys will preview this weekend’s WWE Extreme Rules & AEW Fight For The Fallen events, and also discuss some Impact Wrestling departures. The show is approximately 75-minutes long.
* Intro
* AEW Fight For The Fallen Preview: 2:00
* Impact Wrestling Departures: 26:45
* WWE Extreme Rules Preview: 33:00
