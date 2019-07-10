The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: WWE Extreme Rules & AEW Fight For The Fallen Previews

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 35. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka; the guys will preview this weekend’s WWE Extreme Rules & AEW Fight For The Fallen events, and also discuss some Impact Wrestling departures. The show is approximately 75-minutes long.

* Intro

* AEW Fight For The Fallen Preview: 2:00

* Impact Wrestling Departures: 26:45

* WWE Extreme Rules Preview: 33:00

