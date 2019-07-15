wrestling / Columns
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: WWE Extreme Rules & AEW Fight For The Fallen Reviews
July 15, 2019 | Posted by
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 36. On the show, the good brother, Steve Cook, joins 411’s Larry Csonka and the guys will review another really good weekend of wrestling as they breakdown this weekend’s WWE Extreme Rules & AEW Fight For The Fallen events. The show is approximately 91-minutes long.
* Intro
* AEW Fight For The Fallen Review: 2:50
* WWE Extreme Rules Review: 45:00
You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:
* iTunes
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play
