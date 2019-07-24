The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: WWE Raw Reunion – Harmless Nostalgia or Part of a Bigger Problem?

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 38. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka and the guys will review Raw Reunion, including what worked and what didn’t, discuss Seth Rollins as the WWE company man and then catch up with some NJPW G129 reviews. The show is approximately 69-minutes long.

* Intro

* WWE Raw Reunion Review: 2:00

* Seth Rollins, Triggered WWE Company Man?: 29:50

* NJPW G129 Night Two Review: 45:00

* NJPW G129 Night Three Review: 51:52

* NJPW G129 Night Four Review: 59:30

You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:

* iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play