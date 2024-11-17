The Acclaimed Advance To Tag Title Match at AEW Full Gear

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, the Acclaimed advanced to the World Tag Team title match at Full Gear next Saturday. The team defeated LFI’s RUSH and the Beast Mortos to move on to the PPV. Anthony Bowens hit the Arrival on Mortos, followed by the Mic Drop from Max Caster for the pinfall.

The Acclaimed joins the House of Black, The Outrunners and defending champions Private Party in the match.