wrestling / News
The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn Set For AEW Collision
June 16, 2023 | Posted by
The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn are set to speak on the premiere of AEW Collision. AEW announced on tonight’s Rampage that the trio will appear in a segment on Saturday’s show.
The updated lineup for the episode, which airs tomorrow at 8 PM ET on TNT, is:
* CM Punk & FTR vs. Samoa Joe & Bullet Club Gold
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Wardlow vs. Luchasaurus
* Miro vs. TBA
* Skye Blue & Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm & Ruby Soho
* Buddy Matthews vs. Andrade El Idolo
* We’ll hear from The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn
* We’ll hear from CM Punk
More Trending Stories
- The CM Punk-ESPN Interview Is Here: Punk On His Issues With Hangman, Admits Fault For All Out Media Scrum
- Kevin Nash On Which Wrestlers Would Fit In With A Modern NWO
- AEW Talent Reportedly ‘Aware’ Of Comments Made By CM Punk In ESPN Interview
- Kurt Angle & Frankie Kazarian On TNA Hall of Fame’s Importance, Sting’s Induction