The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn Set For AEW Collision

June 16, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Acclaimed Billy Gunn AEW Dynamite, Max Caster Image Credit: AEW

The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn are set to speak on the premiere of AEW Collision. AEW announced on tonight’s Rampage that the trio will appear in a segment on Saturday’s show.

The updated lineup for the episode, which airs tomorrow at 8 PM ET on TNT, is:

* CM Punk & FTR vs. Samoa Joe & Bullet Club Gold
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Wardlow vs. Luchasaurus
* Miro vs. TBA
* Skye Blue & Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm & Ruby Soho
* Buddy Matthews vs. Andrade El Idolo
* We’ll hear from The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn
* We’ll hear from CM Punk

