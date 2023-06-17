The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn Set For AEW Collision

The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn are set to speak on the premiere of AEW Collision. AEW announced on tonight’s Rampage that the trio will appear in a segment on Saturday’s show.

The updated lineup for the episode, which airs tomorrow at 8 PM ET on TNT, is:

* CM Punk & FTR vs. Samoa Joe & Bullet Club Gold

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Wardlow vs. Luchasaurus

* Miro vs. TBA

* Skye Blue & Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm & Ruby Soho

* Buddy Matthews vs. Andrade El Idolo

* We’ll hear from The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn

* We’ll hear from CM Punk