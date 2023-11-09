wrestling / News
The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn Taken Out By the Devil’s Forces On AEW Dynamite
November 8, 2023 | Posted by
The Devil of AEW has struck again, taking out The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw Jay White defeat Mark Briscoe in the main event, after which MJF attacked Bullet Club Gold. White escaped, and MJF warned him that playtime was over when they face off at Full Gear.
We then cut backstage and saw the Devil’s group take out The Acclaimed and Gunn:
The Devil's masked assailants just attacked #TheAcclaimed!
Who is The Devil?
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@The_MJF pic.twitter.com/D0B1qebU24
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 9, 2023
