The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn Taken Out By the Devil’s Forces On AEW Dynamite

November 8, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 11-08-23 Image Credit: AEW

The Devil of AEW has struck again, taking out The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw Jay White defeat Mark Briscoe in the main event, after which MJF attacked Bullet Club Gold. White escaped, and MJF warned him that playtime was over when they face off at Full Gear.

We then cut backstage and saw the Devil’s group take out The Acclaimed and Gunn:

