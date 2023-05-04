wrestling / News
The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn Win Trios Battle Royale On AEW Dynamite
May 3, 2023 | Posted by
The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn were victorious in the Tres De Mayo Trios Battle Royale on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. The three won the battle royal on Wednesday’s episode, a match that also included the QTV trio of QT Marshall, Powerhouse Hobbs, & Aaron Solo; El Hijo Del Vikingo & The Lucha Bros; John Silver, Alex Reynolds, & Evil Uno of the Dark Order; and Tony Nese, Ari Daivari, & Josh Woods.
There’s no word as of yet as to whether the win will lead to an AEW Trios World Championship match against The House of Black.
Stereo offense by @realbillygunn and @bowens_official and #TheAcclaimed have won the Tres De Mayo Trios Battle Royale!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/Gx5hJQfnot
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 4, 2023
