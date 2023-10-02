wrestling / News
The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn Retain World Trios Titles On AEW WrestleDream: Zero Hour
The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn walked out of the AEW WrestleDream pre-show with their Trios Tag Team Championship reign intact. The three defeated TMDK on the pre-show for the PPV to retain the titles. Max Caster got the pinfall via a Mic Drop.
The three have been Trios Champions for 36 days, having won them from the House of Black at AEW All In. Our live coverage of WrestleDream is here.
