The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn Retain World Trios Titles On AEW WrestleDream: Zero Hour

October 1, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn walked out of the AEW WrestleDream pre-show with their Trios Tag Team Championship reign intact. The three defeated TMDK on the pre-show for the PPV to retain the titles. Max Caster got the pinfall via a Mic Drop.

The three have been Trios Champions for 36 days, having won them from the House of Black at AEW All In. Our live coverage of WrestleDream is here.

