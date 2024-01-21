wrestling / News

The Acclaimed & Bullet Club Gold Officially Join Forces on AEW Collision

AEW Collision

After weeks of teasing it, The Acclaimed and Bullet Club Gold decided to join forces on tonight’s episode of AEW Collision. Jay White and the Gunns came out to celebrate winning the ROH World Six-Man tag team titles on Wednesday night. They were interrupted by Anthony Bowens, Max Caster and Daddy Ass. Bowens said both groups could be more powerful together, noting that The Gunns and the Acclaimed could be tag champions while Gunn and White could have singles gold. Eventually Bullet Club Gold decided to make the ‘Bang Bang Scissor Gang’ official.

