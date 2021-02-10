The Acclaimed Release Chris Jericho & MJF Diss Track Ahead of Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

The Acclaimed are up against Chris Jericho and MJF on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, and they have released a diss track ahead of time. The new video features Anthony Bowens and Max Caster taking multiple shots at their opponents, even mocking Le Dinner Debonair.

You can see that and The Acclaimed’s Road to Dynamite videos below.

On the “Road To Kicking The S*** Out Of The Inner Circle”, The Acclaimed sat down w/ @The_MJF ‘s high school sweetheart Marsha Mello to talk about how nice of a guy he is & also find out the origin of @MjfScarf. @CasterShow @AEW @AEWonTNT 🎥: @GOProWrestling pic.twitter.com/TpPmoljugn — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) February 9, 2021