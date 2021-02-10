wrestling / News

The Acclaimed Release Chris Jericho & MJF Diss Track Ahead of Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

February 10, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Acclaimed

The Acclaimed are up against Chris Jericho and MJF on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, and they have released a diss track ahead of time. The new video features Anthony Bowens and Max Caster taking multiple shots at their opponents, even mocking Le Dinner Debonair.

You can see that and The Acclaimed’s Road to Dynamite videos below.

