wrestling / News
The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass Retain AEW Trios Titles on Collision
The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass had their first AEW Trios title defense on AEW Collision and it was a successful one. The team defeated Matt Menard, Angelo Parker and Daniel Garcia to win the match when Max Caster pinned Menard.
The team have been the trios champions for six days after winning the belts from the House of Black at All In last Sunday. This is their first reign.
Cool Hand Ang, Daniel Garcia & Daddy Magic look to capture #AEW Trios Gold tonight in Chicago!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@TheAngeloParker | @theDaddyMagic | @GarciaWrestling pic.twitter.com/Vy9feFSGwH
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 3, 2023
LISTEN!!!!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@RealBillyGunn | @Bowens_Official | @PlatinumMax pic.twitter.com/8136ZZ1IMv
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 3, 2023
Daddy Ass with his own moves!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@RealBillyGunn | @Bowens_Official | @PlatinumMax | @TheAngeloParker | @theDaddyMagic | @GarciaWrestling pic.twitter.com/0wx0oSN4ti
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 3, 2023
Cool Hand Ang, Garcia, & Daddy Magic have the upper hand thus far!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@RealBillyGunn | @Bowens_Official | @PlatinumMax | @TheAngeloParker | @theDaddyMagic | @GarciaWrestling pic.twitter.com/lJv6Z0GkLy
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 3, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Jarrett Addresses Jim Cornette’s Criticism Of His Texas Chainsaw Massacre Match
- Kevin Nash Recalls Hulk Hogan Having Own WCW Locker Room, The Kliq Not Having Their Own In WWE
- New Details On John Cena’s WWE Return, How Strikes May Affect It
- Backstage Details on Jack Perry’s Reaction To Conversation With CM Punk Before All In