The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass Retain AEW Trios Titles on Collision

September 2, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass had their first AEW Trios title defense on AEW Collision and it was a successful one. The team defeated Matt Menard, Angelo Parker and Daniel Garcia to win the match when Max Caster pinned Menard.

The team have been the trios champions for six days after winning the belts from the House of Black at All In last Sunday. This is their first reign.

