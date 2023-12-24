wrestling / News
The Acclaimed Retain Trios Titles on AEW Collision
The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass are still the AEW Trios champions after retaining the titles on tonight’s AEW Collision. The team took on Top Flight and Action Andretti, with Max Caster pinning Andretti. However, it appeared that he pulled the tights when he did so.
The Acclaimed have held the titles for 119 days after winning them at AEW All In on August 27.
